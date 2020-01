Police say a third woman has been charged in the Jan. 12 slaying of a Portland man. 18 year old Hannah Knapke was charged with murder in connection with the slaying of 31-year-old Shea Michael Briar. The Star Press reports the victim was found on Jay County Road 125-W, near County Road 850-N, shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 12. A medical exam revealed Briar had been shot in the back.