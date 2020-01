A Dunkirk teen was killed in a crash early Sunday and three teens are in custody as a result. 19 year old Sophie Robbins died in the single vehicle wreck along Madison County Road 200-S east of Ind. 67. It happened at avbout 4:30am. Under arrest are 18 year old Alex Lozano and 19 year old Keandre Williams, charged with failure to report an accident resulting in death. Another teen faces a similar charge.