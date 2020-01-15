Gov. Holcomb has officially proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 to be School Choice Week in Indiana, joining more than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations. In honor of School Choice Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 1,352 events and activities across the Hoosier State, including rallies, roundtable discussions, school fairs, and more. Each of these events is designed to celebrate education and spark conversation about the school opportunities parents want for their children.