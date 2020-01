At Monday night’s first Muncie City Council meeting for 2020, new Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour asked for consideration of an ordinance that would allow expanding the Muncie Sanitary District Board, from 3 to 5 members, to expand oversight and accountability. Brad Polk was elected as President, Richard Ivy – Vice President, Delk McNally will handle legal representation and Jerry Dishman was re-elected to the Muncie Planning Commission.