A former Ingalls fire chief has accepted a plea agreement what will result in a minimum 15-year federal imprisonment. Brian Cushman admitted his sexually explicit conduct with a 17 year old girl between January 1st and June 9th, 2018. An investigation began, reports the Herald Bulletin, after a 14-year-old girl was found passed out on a sofa in Cushman’s home and a 17-year-old girl was found in his driveway by her father on June 9, 2018.