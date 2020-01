The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting tax filings for the 2020 individual income tax season. Customers have from now until April 15, 2020, to file their individual income tax returns and pay any taxes owed. DOR encourages customers to take the time to ensure their individual tax returns are both accurate and complete. A list of several tax tips outlined below were developed to help customers avoid common filing mistakes in order to not delay processing time.