Cincinnati Reds Caravan Schedule

The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Thursday, Jan. 16 and will travel more than 3,500 miles over three days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee. The Muncie Stop will be Thursday, Jan. 16th at Stoops Automotive from 6 – 8 pm. Stoops Automotive is located at 4055 W. Clara Lane in Muncie, IN. The West Tour includes pitcher Amir Garrett, left fielder/infielder Josh VanMeter, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning, and President of Player Development Shawn Pender, among others.