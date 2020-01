The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie raised more than $39,000 at the 2020 Great Futures dinner held on January 16 at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie. The fundraising event helps fund many programs for Club members throughout the year. The Clubs recognized the service and impact of Pat Botts near the start of the program and announced the renaming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie Youth of the Year to the “Patrick C. Botts Youth of the Year.”