Muncie Mayor-Elect Dan Ridenour makes two more appointments to his incoming administration. Ethan Browning has been appointed to the position of Animal Control Director for the City of Muncie. Ethan has been employed by the City of Muncie for 4 ½ years as an Animal Care and Control Officer. David Smith, who has been an active lead of the transition team, has now received his assignment with the new city administration. He will be Street Department Superintendent.