Collaborative Established To Review Area Challenges, Opportunities

East Central Indiana Regional Partnership is establishing a 10-county collective and collaborative lifestyle marketing effort. The group has created Elevate ECI, which includes representatives from each county and key partners like economic development, tourism, main street organizations and regional employers. The group formed in May to discuss some of the challenges the region faces such as stigma of living in a rural area, apathy of some residents, loss of manufacturing industries and population decline