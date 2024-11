Authorities are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one Anderson man dead and another injured. It happened Wednesday, at approximately 9:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of E State Road 236. A Chevy SUV was driving erratically, which later caused the vehicle to flip multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.