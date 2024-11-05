Muncie Man Claims He Blacked Out Prior To Shooting

A Muncie man accused of shooting two people early Saturday at a party east of the Ball State University campus told police he had “blacked out” and couldn’t recall details of the shootings. The Star Press reports 21 year old
Camran Lee Byrd continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail under a $85,000 cash bond. He is preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, pointing a firearm and two counts of criminal recklessness.

