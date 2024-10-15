Tuesday Happenings In Delphi Murder Trial

Surprise revelations were made Tuesday as jury selection continued in the murder trial against a man charged in the 2017 killings of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. The Star Press reports attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the killings, told prospective jurors hair found in Williams’ hand did not match their client’s, a previously unknown allegation.

