Treva McJury Announced as Interim Executive Director of the Horizon Convention Center

Following up on the Horizon Convention Center story: on October 16, 2024, there was an executive session of the Delaware Advancement Corporation (DAC) Board of Directors. Two days later, the board then held a vote to fire Joann McKinney. Under the bylaws, the President can be removed with or without cause. The board did not issue findings for its decision. Treva McJury has now been announced as the interim Executive Director, on staff since 2011, Ms. McJury most recently served as the Director of Events. “Treva is a valued member of the Horizon team; we are confident in her abilities to provide operational leadership while we search for a new CEO,” said Rob Keisling, Chair of DAC.

DAC is grateful for the collaborative efforts of its board members and the Civic Center Authority leadership in navigating recent budget challenges. Together, they are committed to developing a sustainable budget following the CCA’s decision to deny the budget at their October 17th meeting. “We are working with staff to present a sustainable budget that the Civic Center Authority will approve,” Keisling added. The Board is revisiting the job descriptions and duties for the CEO and Director of Finance positions and intend to fill both positions diligently and quickly.

Ball State SAAC student-athletes annual clothing drive also has launched, to aid Muncie Mission’s homeless shelter and recovery center. Fans may bring any winter clothing items to donation bins located at Gate 1 or Gate 4 prior to any of the Cardinals’ next two home football games on November 5th or November 23rd.

The official Muncie Trick or Treat Hours are 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, and the Trunk or Treat by Muncie Police and Fire Departments, is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot.

Zach Johnson has the WMUN Power Hour today from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for Mark Foerster.

New Pal is at Yorktown high school football this Friday, and WMUN Radio will be there. Jared Boomer, and the Hall of Famer Rob Fisher are scheduled to bring you the excitement.

That’s Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour – we have not heard Gary’s finish – but we’re sure that many are proud of being represented in the event.