Ronald McDonald House Celebrates 50 Years

Today, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana joins the global Ronald McDonald House Charity today in celebrating 50 years of providing comfort, care, and kindness to families with sick children. In Central Indiana, the Ronald McDonald House has been a vital resource for families with children receiving care at Riley and other Indianapolis area hospitals. The Indianapolis location has hosted families from throughout Central Indiana, including Madison and Delaware Counties. They provide a “home-away-from-home” for families, with private, comfortable rooms, home-cooked meals, and a supportive community. Learn more or sign up to volunteer, visit rmhccin.org .