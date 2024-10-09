Mayor Says “Fire Up” Should Continue

The show must go on – People in Muncie are still talking about another successful Fire Up Downtown Muncie event, and we’re told the Board will decide if the event will continue – what’s Mayor Dan Ridenour think

He referenced Chery Crowder there, as well as Vicki Veach and others for creating the event.

A major interstate closure will be underway when Taylor Swift is in Indianapolis. INDOT announced I-65 southbound will be closed near downtown Indianapolis for 16 days starting on October 18th. The closure will be in effect when over 70-thousand Taylor Swift fans are expected to head to Lucas Oil Stadium for her shows on November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

At Monday’s Muncie City Council meeting, Councilwoman Ro Selvey honored Dorica Watson as the Citizen of the Month. Watson is the Director of Community Engagement at Open Door Health Services, and has received many accolades including Ivy Tech’s Alumni of the Year.

Fear of losing big revenue stream – Yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, I asked Muncie Mayor Riodenour is he has any comments about State Rep JD Prescott’s plan to repeal and replace state property taxes

the reason he’s concerned

hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Retail services at post offices across Indiana will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in recognition of the Columbus Day holiday. There will be no mail delivery to street or Post Office Box addresses, except for Priority Mail Express. All services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Be prepared to more than double what is paid for a Mega Millions lottery ticket. The multi-state game is raising the price from two-dollars to five-dollars per ticket starting in April 2025. Officials say the pricier ticket will include larger starting jackpots that will grow faster and lead to larger jackpots. They are also getting rid of the break-even prizes, meaning every win will be for more than the cost of the ticket.

A special meeting will be held on October 23rd to discuss the budgets of Muncie Public Transportation, Sanitary, as well as the Civil Budget. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.