As of 1 p.m. Monday, 24 potential jurors had been questioned and 10 had been selected: six women and four men. That means only six members remain to be selected, according to WTHR-TV. It was 2017 when two girls — Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams — went missing during a hike to the Monon High Bridge. Richard Allen is on trial for their murders.