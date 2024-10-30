Jury Deliberations In Myers Murder Trial

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury on Wednesday afternoon was deliberating the fate of a Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family. The Star Press reports 30 year old Devin Xavier Myers is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Kylan Ryan Musick, 19; Musick’s 69-year-old grandfather, Malcolm Perdue; and the teen’s great-aunt, Kendra Kay Swift, 51.

Woof Boom