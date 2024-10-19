UPDATE 3: STATEMENT FROM PRES. -Joann McKinney Fired by DAC Board

NEW, Saturday afternoon: an Interim Leader “will be announced next week,” according to Rob Keisling.

This week, in a special meeting of the Delaware Advancement Corp., the group voted to terminate Joann McKinney’s employment as the leader of the Horizon Convention Center.

Saturday morning, the following statement was received by WMUN’s Steve Lindell from Board President Rob Keisling:

“Delaware Advancement Corp. is an apolitical organization. This is a personnel matter, and the board can only speak through a formal vote. The decision was reached with a vote of 7 in favor, 4 against, and one abstention. As with all personnel matters, this issue is handled with the highest level of privacy and confidentiality.

Votes in favor: Joe Barr, Jennifer Gibson, Jennifer Gasiorek, Joe Hamilton, Rob Keisling, Jeff Parsons, Dan Ridenour

Votes against: Bryan Ayars, WaTasha Barnes-Griffin, Mike O’Connell, Rhonda Ward

Abstention: Sherry Riggin. Asked for a comment on her vote, “I am a personal friend of Joann’s.”

Absent: Jeff Howe, Jeff Huff, Jessica Piper.”

Mayor Ridenour shared in a text, “Only comments at this time will come from Board Chair.”

McKinney had been with the HCC for 25 years. WMUN/WLBC Radio News is seeking reason for the firing. We will update this story as those become available.

Social media was quick to support McKinney, citing “politics” as a main reason, as well as innuendo and rumors that we will not report until substantiated. We will continue to update this story.