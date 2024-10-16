An Indianapolis man was arrested this week after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a chase that ended with a crash in Henry County. 30 year old Kevin DaVante Kemp was arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Indy Man Arrested In Chase That Ended In Henry County
Previous Post
Portland Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Female Acquaintance
Next Post
Mother Charged After Taking Pills, Passing Out In Walmart Bathroom