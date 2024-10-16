Indy Man Arrested In Chase That Ended In Henry County

An Indianapolis man was arrested this week after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a chase that ended with a crash in Henry County. 30 year old Kevin DaVante Kemp was arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Woof Boom