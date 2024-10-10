The Delaware County Historical Society will hold its 2024 annual meeting at Cornerstone Center for the Arts on Thursday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $40, available through October 17. MuncieJournal.com reports this year’s speaker is renowned Hoosier historian, Ron Newlin, author of Legacy and Legend: The History and Mythology of Basketball in Indiana.
Historical Society To Hold Annual Meeting
