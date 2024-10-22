High School Volleyball State Finals Happening November 9th

In the words of our Reporter Jay Garrison, “(ECI) remains a hotbed for high school volleyball success. State finals are November 9th at Worthen Arena.” Still in it: Daleville, Lapel, New Castle, Burris, Winchester, and Yorktown.



Regionals SAT…

Norwell

1 pm ET | Class 1A | Daleville vs Faith Christian

4 pm ET | Class 3A | Heritage vs New Castle

Elwood

4 pm ET | Class 2A | Western Boone vs Muncie Burris

Southwood

4 pm ET | Class 2A | Lapel vs Southwood

Monrovia

4 pm ET | Class 2A | Winchester vs Parke Heritage

Greenfield-Central

7 pm ET | Class 4A | Yorktown vs Lawrence North

People are still talking about the termination of Joann McKinney – the leader of the Horizon Convention Center was Fired by Delaware Advancement Corp Board last week. In a special meeting, Votes in favor or termination: Joe Barr, Jennifer Gibson, Jennifer Gasiorek, Joe Hamilton, Rob Keisling, Jeff Parsons, Dan Ridenour. Votes opposed: Bryan Ayars, WaTasha Barnes-Griffin, Mike O’Connell, Rhonda Ward. As for Sherry Riggin’s vote, we asked: “I am a personal friend of Joann’s.” She later added, “I abstained because of my personal relationship with Joanne McKinney.” Absent: Jeff Howe, Jeff Huff, Jessica Piper.” Saturday morning, Board President Rob Keisling shared “(the Board) is an apolitical organization.” McKinney had been with the HCC for 25 years.

The tonight focus of fun for BSU Homecoming Week…

Emma Gsell from the steering committee. Game Saturday kicks at 3:30 p.m., after the Chase Charlie run, parade, and tailgating.

I asked Congressman Greg Pence yesterday if he endorses candidates. He didn’t specify by name, but in his own words…

He says kicking the can down the road – about the CR for keeping the government open, and more…

Community Hospital Anderson is hosting the 24th Annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring event on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Anderson High School. This event provides a free winter coat to all Madison County residents who need one. For more information, please call (765) 298-5128.

Ireland, anyone? Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb…