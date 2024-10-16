Errington to Present Issues with AI in Indiana Statehouse

She’s been approached by a couple of students at Indiana Humanities –Sue Errington…

The democrat State Representative said on WMUN yesterday that she’s likely to present this issue as one of 10 allowable when the Session begins in January.

A Listener named Joe Carr from Columbus, Ohio sent us a note, “one of our last WWII combat veterans, Gene Carr, passed on September 11th. He was 100 years old. His memorial service is October 18th at the First Baptist Church Downtown Muncie.”

Our Hometown Hero of the Month is – Good Sheppard Conference of St. Vincent DePaul Society of Anderson…

Keith Olson on WMUN’s Delaware County Today…

hear the entire segment this weekend on several of our Radio stations.

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie will host an event on Sunday, November 17th – a Retirement Reception for longtime Executive Director Loretta Parsons. Community of Hope Church in Muncie between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP by emailing SKMRSVP@gmail.com by November 11th.

More than $23,000 raised for Second Harvest’s The Big Idea initiative, which will help provide over 93,000 meals to students and their families in East Central Indiana. In a release, PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union announced the winners of Soup Crawl and presented a donation check to Bekah Clawson, President of Second Harvest Food Bank.

This Friday on WMUN, it’s the Yorktown home football game, then Delta starts the postseason the week after – on the same night that Pendleton Heights hosts New Castle on Oldies 101.