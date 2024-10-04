Colts Face Jaguars on Sunday

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as the Colts get ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Hear the games on 92.5 and 93.5 FM, and 1340 AM.

In our continuing efforts to inform voters, this weekend hear substantial portions of the District 6 Congressional Forum – listen to This Week in Delaware County– first airing Saturday’s on WMUN News Radio.

Pendleton vs. Delta tonight on WMUN. Our schedule says 7:00 p.m. air time on Radio, and WoofBoomRadio TV.

Yesterday was the first in studio chat with John Coutinho, Director of Delaware County EMA, since the September 22nd tornado scare. With no warning from National Weather Service…

As we’ve found out since, the landspout formed from the ground up – and unseen by radar. Jay County’s hit was harder, and recovery there continues.

AU football road tomorrow, then two home Saturday’s in a row – both with will be 1:30 p.m. kick-off.

Kokomo, Indiana, is home to the fastest-rising unemployment rate of any metro area in America over the last five years, according to a study from Asana. The rate in July 2019 was compared with July 2024.

Here’s the President of the Foundation: Seth Stanley…

The group is partnering with several for two new fundraisers to benefit Secret Families Christmas Charity…

Al Holdren, sharing about two new fundraiser events in November – the 14th and the 16th. See the info and get tickets at www.kirkanddeb.com. Hear the interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Applications for deer management draw hunts at Indiana State Parks open soon. Designed to maintain healthy deer populations is specific areas. Apply online starting 12:01 a.m. Monday – link here.



BSU football plan for tomorrow’s home game – Community & Family Day: team arrives at Scheumann Stadium at 12 noon for the Cardinal Walk, at the same time WMUN’s Charlietown Live Radio show starts next to Gate 4 as C-Town activities begin. Learfield pregame starts on WMUN at 1:00 p.m. for the 2:00 p.m. kick.