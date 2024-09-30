Weekend Power Outages in Indiana Caused by Remnants of Hurricane Helene

For a large part of the weekend, crews were in repair mode: as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, AEP had 2,300 off, and Duke Energy had 10,000+ in Indiana – but in their Florida service area, they still had more than 200,000 out.

15 minutes is all it took for a Delaware County jury to convict Jerry E. Johnson of two counts of Theft, a level 6 Felony. Judge Feick left him in jail because he is currently serving a prison sentence for Robbery, Resisting Law Enforcement, Identity Deception, and Battery. Sentencing October 23rd, 2024.

It’s not Homecoming yet, but finally a home game for the BSU football team, this Saturday 2:00 p.m. kick, after another huge road loss. Team arrival this weekend with the Cardinal Walk at noon as Charlietown opens, as well as WMUN’s Charlietown Live.

What is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Jeff Mosier…

This Wednesday is the annual Fields of Faith at the Muncie North Walnut Street Fieldhouse…

all are welcome – free to attend. Parking info tomorrow morning here.

A new expanded effort in Anderson…

Tom Kinghorn was honored Saturday at the Legacy Award winner from the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce, presented annually to someone that has made extraordinary, sustained, and positive contributions to the community.

The numbers of infections and deaths in the multi-state listeria outbreak have increased to 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, related to listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head meats.

Following Hoosier custodian Richard Goodall’s America’s Got Talent win earlier this week, Indiana Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun Tweeted a message of congratulations. He wrote, “You make Hoosiers proud!”

Their last win was 686 days ago according to the Luther Radio announcer – and they got the 9 – 6 victory over Anderson University on a sun soaked day in Iowa. The 1 – 2 Ravens go to Bluffton this Saturday.

With Halloween just over a month away, you may already be enjoying some seasonal candies. Kroger announced Friday that the most popular Halloween candies in the state are Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, fun-size Snickers bars, Brach’s Candy Corn, and Milky Way bars.