Volunteers Invited For White River Clean Up

This Saturday, September 14, volunteers are invited to gather at West Side Park in Muncie to continue the tradition of beautifying the White River. Families, student clubs, workplaces, churches, and other organizations are encouraged to volunteer together. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon.

