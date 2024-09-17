Today: National Voter Registration Day, 9/17/24

Get ready to vote – Today is a special day

Cheryl Swingley from the Muncie Delaware County League of women’s voters, recently on WMUN.

She drowned while trying to save her girlfriend from a riptide on what was supposed to be a getaway trip to Puerto Rico. 22 year old Cimone Dawson, of Indianapolis was found in San Juan last Monday, USA Today had that.

An update to the Indiana Department of Education work on tweaking the grad documents and requirements

IN Republican Sen. Scott Alexander last week on WMUN.

Today’s all about business – Today is an event called Engage ECI, as explained by Gerry Dick

the Inside Indiana Business host was with Lathay Peguese yesterday on WMUN Radio. The lunch event and panel discussion is for ticketed guests at the Muncie Horizon Convention Center.

They say good things come to those who wait – Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour on some paving delays

He added on that social media post that he is appreciative of the efforts by contractors trying to get as much dine as possible.

The next Radio candidate forum that we are helping with is for the candidates of the 6th Congressional District – Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve had to decline the invitation

He told me on WLBC last week that he had that planned for several months. Sept. 25 in Greenfield, the pother two candidates will be there – Cinde Wirth (D), and James Sceniak (L).

Road improvements – What’s next for city of Muncie paving projects – Mayor Ridenour

from a social media post last week.

Recently, the United Way Day of Action happened in Muncie – 582 volunteers made a big impact

Jenni Marsh from Heart of Indiana United Way, from WMUN last week.

It’s Homecoming Week at Muncie Central High school, leading to a big Friday parade at 4 p.m., and the game with Anderson at 7 p.m., live on WMUN Radio and Woof Boom Radio TV.

This past Sunday, dispatchers from Delaware County 911 accepted an invitation from Grace Baptist Church to celebrate their “Red, White, Blue Day” to celebrate local first responders. The City of Muncie posted on social media that dispatchers answer over 160,000 calls a year.