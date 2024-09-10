Suspect Arrested In Deadly Muncie Stabbing

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday night in Muncie. The Star Press reports at 9:31 p.m. Monday, emergency dispatchers received a report of a stabbing in the 1800 block of East Cornell Avenue. Police found two injured males, one suffering from a stab wound in the chest. That 31-year-old victim died at the hospital. The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning.

Woof Boom