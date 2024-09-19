Senator’s Words about Indiana Property Tax Reform, and all news 9/19/24

Will there be any movement on property tax reform in Indiana?  Sen. Scott Alexander

he referenced Rep JD Prescott – he’s booked as a guest on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, Sept. 30, at 8:30 a.m.

Desperate need – 16 more volunteers for Fire Up Downtown this Saturday. Chase Crew people, and also people to assist with a pirate special shape hot air balloon from 5:30 until 9:00 that evening.  765-744-0124.

The annual WLBC supported Stand Down event earlier this week – we asked for how it feels to see the full room at the Delaware County Fairgrounds

Attendance numbers not known, but the room was full of smiles and good people while I was there covering on Tuesday.

Kicks are 1 p.m. this Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. for next Saturday for more BSU football road games from Learfield on WMUN.  Pregame 1 hour earlier.

Unfounded – Rumors of threats targeting Yorktown school found to be ‘unfounded’ – Star Press reported that Yorktown police chief said anyone with “direct, physical evidence of a potential threat” is encouraged to call dispatchers at 765-747-7878.

Anderson Installing Gun Shot Detection Devices
BSU To Dedicate Peace Plaza

