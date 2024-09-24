Pence Votes Yes on Continuing Resolution

Congressman Greg Pence voted yes last week on the Continuing Resolution…

The 6th District Congressman was on WMUN yesterday morning.

After the Indiana Fever’s first playoff appearance since 2016 opened with a loss, guard Caitlin Clark seemed to say she needs to do better…

Game Two this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. If Indiana pulls off the win in that game, both teams will return to the Circle City for the final game of their round one contest inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Friday.

When the Colts played at Green Bay a couple weeks ago, a larger group of locals were at the game, including Chad Castor…

The Wolcottville community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday for Rebecca Hughes and her three children, found dead during a wellness check on Tuesday. Neighbors gathered to support one another, with Pastor Mike Stanley emphasizing the importance of sharing grief. The Noble County coroner identified the victims as 32-year-old Rebecca Hughes and her children, 8-year-old Evelyn, 6-year-old Allison, and 5-year-old Amelia Newell. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Google Flights recently released its key insights on 2024 travel data and trends. If you’re planning to book a flight, especially around the busy holiday season, the cheapest flights are available when flying on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday being the cheapest day. The Google Flight data shows that travelers can save 25% by booking a flight with a layover instead of a nonstop flight.

A brand of milk has been recalled in 27 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Lactaid, a brand of lactose-free dairy milk, was recalled because the product may contain small amounts of almonds that were not listed on the label.

Students at the University of Notre Dame will benefit from new financial aid reforms that change how they pay for their education and gain admission. The university is implementing a no-loan policy and a need-blind admission policy for students applying next year, which will also affect current students. As part of these changes, University President Reverend Robert Dowd is eliminating Notre Dame loans, which were previously a significant part of financial aid packages.

Noblesville’s St. Theodore Guerin High School, was recognized by The U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.