The Delaware County Fire Chief’s Association has issued an open-burning ban for all areas of the county outside of the city of Muncie. The Star Press reports the ban is imposed in Delaware, Hamilton, Harrison, Liberty, Monroe, Mount Pleasant, Niles, Perry, Salem, Union and Washington townships, along with unincorporated areas of Center Township. It also applies to the towns of Albany, Daleville, Eaton, Gaston, Selma and Yorktown.