A Muncie man who threw Molotov cocktails at a neighbor’s chicken coop and doghouse has been sentenced to time already served in the Delaware County Jail. 21 year old Nathaniel Ray Rhum had pleaded guilty to arson. The Star Press reports Rhum had been arrested in June 2023 after he threw a Molotov cocktail — an incendiary device designed to start fires — at a doghouse outside a home in the 1700 block of West 15th Street.