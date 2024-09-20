Muncie Central Homecoming, and all news for 9/20/24

Parade day today

MCHS Principal Chris Walker on WMUN yesterday.  4:30 p.m. start – on a day without kids in school – the MCS Summit is today.  Game 7 p.m., on WMUN.

Celebrate ag in Madison county tomorrow

Band recognition tonight  –  Band winners get a big honor tonight at the Muncie Central homecoming game

Principal Chris Walker on WMUN – the place to hear the game, with Jared Boomer and Rob Fisher.

Yorktown homecoming parade is Saturday at 3 p.m. – then after Chase Bruton says there’s music

from WMUN earlier this week.

BSU Saturday on WMUN – 12 noon pregame on the road.  Bears Colts Sunday – 12 noon Radio start time on 92.5 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

Crunching the numbers – Budget time of the year – and I asked Delaware County Sherrif Tony Skinner his biggest wish

he says salary increases of about 6 – 7 thousand dollars a year would make his department more competitive.

Line up plan for today’s MCHS Homecoming Parade

Principal Chris Walker.  WMUN pregame on Radio and TV at 6:30 p.m. with Jared Boomer and Rob Fisher for the 7 p.m. kick.

Previous Post
Woman Charged With Striking Man With Rebar
Next Post
Free, One Day Flu Shot Clinic

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom