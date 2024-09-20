Muncie Central Homecoming, and all news for 9/20/24

Parade day today

MCHS Principal Chris Walker on WMUN yesterday. 4:30 p.m. start – on a day without kids in school – the MCS Summit is today. Game 7 p.m., on WMUN.

Celebrate ag in Madison county tomorrow

Band recognition tonight – Band winners get a big honor tonight at the Muncie Central homecoming game

Yorktown homecoming parade is Saturday at 3 p.m. – then after Chase Bruton says there’s music

from WMUN earlier this week.

BSU Saturday on WMUN – 12 noon pregame on the road. Bears Colts Sunday – 12 noon Radio start time on 92.5 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

Crunching the numbers – Budget time of the year – and I asked Delaware County Sherrif Tony Skinner his biggest wish

he says salary increases of about 6 – 7 thousand dollars a year would make his department more competitive.

Line up plan for today’s MCHS Homecoming Parade

