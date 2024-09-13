Monday Reopening For Tillotson Avenue

Indiana Michigan Power crews continue to make progress on the Tillotson Avenue Transmission Line Project in Muncie. According to the Star Press, starting Monday, Sept. 16, the traffic pattern on Tillotson Avenue between University and Riverside avenues will adjust from the current full closure to a traffic shift, resulting in one lane of the northbound and southbound lanes of Tillotson Avenue to be opened for two-way traffic.

Previous Post
Delaware County Man Facing Battery Charges
Next Post
Henry County Drug Arrests Leave Pair Facing Charges

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom