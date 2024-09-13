Indiana Michigan Power crews continue to make progress on the Tillotson Avenue Transmission Line Project in Muncie. According to the Star Press, starting Monday, Sept. 16, the traffic pattern on Tillotson Avenue between University and Riverside avenues will adjust from the current full closure to a traffic shift, resulting in one lane of the northbound and southbound lanes of Tillotson Avenue to be opened for two-way traffic.
Monday Reopening For Tillotson Avenue
