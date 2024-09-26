Indiana 6th District Candidate Forum Held Last Night

Last night was the Candidate Forum for the 6th Congressional District – substantial coverage this morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today between 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Replays available on WMUNmuncie.com.



Today, student Family Conferences at Muncie Central High School…

Principal Chris Walker told me on WMUN that tomorrow is an early release day for kids and Teachers, too.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon this Saturday, September 28th, a school bus will be parked outside the Pay Less Supermarket on McGalliard waiting to be filled with groceries, supplies, and donations. Donations made at the Stuff-A-Bus food drive will benefit The Soup Kitchen of Muncie, the Southside Middle School Panther Pantry, and the Ball State Cardinal Kitchen.

With two August murders in Muncie, I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner to comment on the violence…

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show last week.

Postponed: the event today at The Yard for EcoRehab had a plan to unveil…

Jason Haney on WMUN says the weather delayed their progress, so they’ll have the event at a later date.

Residents of Jay and Kosciusko counties are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report severe storm damage. Jay County Sheriff suggests people in Portland also call 211, a statewide resource line to connect you to agencies and services.

Recently, several schools across the state have received unrelated security gun threats from students, prompting State Representative Sue Errington to release a statement: “Indiana is experiencing a crisis. The longer we continue to ignore it, incidents like these will continue to occur.” She continued, “I will continue to put pressure on the Republican majority to adopt policy on this multifaceted issue.”

The Feds shouldn’t mandate long term care facilities how many nursing staff members, says 6th District Congressman Greg Pence…

There was another hearing on the matter last week in DC.

Plan ahead for hearing Lyra Haven on Radio, about her Ashes to Ashes trilogy – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. on Page Turners, the Broadcast Book Club, on WMUN with Cam and TC.

It’s called the Muncie Mama’s Market at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on November 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Kyla Norris says it’s geared towards women and moms with little ones. There will be over 50 curated vendors from Indiana, a food truck, and many talented creators.