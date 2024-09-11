Henry County Fatal Plane Crash UPDATE

A second small airplane crash in less than a week’s time has claimed the life of a Middletown man. It happened around 2:00 yesterday afternoon near a private airfield in Henry County. Indiana State Police Public Information Officer, Sgt. Scott Keegan, told us David Michael Province of Middletown died after the plane crashed and inverted in a beanfield. The private airstrip is known as Robert’s Airfield near U.S. 36 and North County Road 200 West, in Henry County. Sgt. Keegan said the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

