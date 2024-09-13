Delta vs. Yorktown Football on Radio and TV Tonight, and all 9/13/24 Local News

Delta vs. Yorktown tonight in WoofBoomRadio TV and Radio

Mark Forester – on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa, Play WMUN.

He took the money – Turns out, that Purdue student was from Yorktown. Zachary Spangler made all the kicks at a football contest recently, but was finished less than a second late. Lafayette Journal & Courier said after several other businesses made offers of replacing the prize, the Rohrman Automotive group offered a lease or cash – he took the 5 grand.

After the home loss on Wednesday, the Fever host the Aces again tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 pm. Average ticket price according to a Google search yesterday just under $390.

Busy weekend in Madison county, as we hear the buzz from Bret

Still seeking singers for Downtown Idol contest on Sept. 21

Cheryl Crowder from Downtown Development Partnership on WMUN recently.

Catch up this weekend on DC happenings with Pence, Muncie items with the Mayor, school info with Dr. Reynolds, and a special feature about Negasi Gardens with reporter Bret Busby: all on WMUN Saturday from 9 – 10 a.m. on This Week in Delaware County.

Don’t deal here – Now, 13 times in Delaware County – a sentencing for dealing resulting in death: 35 years in jail for Teagon Thatcher. Bench trial last month, Judge Feick could have given him 40.

One day after the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted an update that Corporal Brandon Schrieber would not survive his injuries, the officer has died. Schrieber was shot in the line of duty earlier this month. He died Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow, on the same day as the Yorktown Library Book Sale, WMUN’s Page Turners The Broadcast Book Club welcomes Cheyenne Arsenault as a guest on the radio show from 8 – 8:30 a.m. on WMUN. The sale runs 9 – 3 p.m. at Morrow’s Meadow.