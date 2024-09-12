AU Introduces Reserve Officer Training Corps Program

Anderson University is introducing a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program beginning this fall. The program is in conjunction with Ball State University’s ROTC program. Their release said students will train in a college Army officer commissioning program while earning a bachelor’s degree. AU cadets will attain a military science education while majoring in any of AU’s undergraduate majors and preparing to serve in the US Army. Cadets will graduate from the program at the rank of Second Lieutenant, with a guaranteed career as an Army Officer.