An ex-Jay County sheriff’s deputy convicted of murder has failed in his bid to have the judge who sentenced him to 53 years in prison removed from the case. Acccording to the Star Press, Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison declined to disqualify himself from the case of Roger L. Boyd Jr. during post-conviction proceedings in 2023. Boyd, now 38, was found guilty of murder by a Jay Circuit Court jury in June 2022.