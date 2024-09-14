14 Year Old Suspect To Be Tried In Adult Court

The decision has been made; a 14-year-old Muncie boy will face charges, including murder and robbery, in adult court. The Star Press reports a judge decided the teen’s fate. The juvenile — who will observe his 15th birthday in late October — is one of six Muncie residents implicated in the Aug. 14 slaying of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips.

Woof Boom