The decision has been made; a 14-year-old Muncie boy will face charges, including murder and robbery, in adult court. The Star Press reports a judge decided the teen’s fate. The juvenile — who will observe his 15th birthday in late October — is one of six Muncie residents implicated in the Aug. 14 slaying of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips.
14 Year Old Suspect To Be Tried In Adult Court
