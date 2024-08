Fire Up DWNTWN 2024 is adding a new vocal competition to its lineup of events: DWNTWN IDOL. Competitors can sing in one of three event categories on the Ball State University Stage, on the corner of Walnut and Main, during Fire Up DWNTWN on Saturday, September 21 from 6-8 pm. The categories include group performance, soloist 18 and under, and soloist 18 and up.