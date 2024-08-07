Run To Benefit Recovery Cafe Muncie

On Saturday, August 24th, Tuhey Park will be the setting for a special community event of healing and celebration. The Mary’s Miles / RCM 5k fun run, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, is not just a race but a community gathering in support of a vital local cause. Organizers say not only will this 5k event help raise awareness of the recovery resources available in Muncie, all proceeds from this 5k event will go to Recovery Café Muncie.