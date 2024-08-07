Run To Benefit Recovery Cafe Muncie

On Saturday, August 24th, Tuhey Park will be the setting for a special community event of healing and celebration. The Mary’s Miles / RCM 5k fun run, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, is not just a race but a community gathering in support of a vital local cause. Organizers say not only will this 5k event help raise awareness of the recovery resources available in Muncie, all proceeds from this 5k event will go to Recovery Café Muncie.

Previous Post
MCS Teachers Of The Year
Next Post
Madison County Approves Four Projects Funded Through ARP

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom