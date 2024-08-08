Elwood Takes Step Toward Sports Complex

Within the next two months, the city of Elwood will receive proposals for the construction of a sports complex. The Herald Bulletin reports City council has approved a resolution to solicit proposals for the building of a complex on 79 acres adjacent to the Elwood High School football stadium. The facility will include a 50,000-square-foot indoor facility for basketball and volleyball and four outdoor baseball and softball diamonds.

