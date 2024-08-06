County Council Rejects Stipends For Auditor, Clerk

Delaware County Council has decided against giving $2,500 pay stipends to the county’s auditor and clerk. According to the Star Press, the mid-year stipends for those elected officials had been provided for in a state law that went into effect July 1.
At the council’s most recent meeting, the stipends — for Auditor Ed Carroll and Clerk Rick Spangler — were both voted down in 7-0 votes.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Facing Traffic Stop
Next Post
Plans For Downtown Gateway

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom