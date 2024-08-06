Delaware County Council has decided against giving $2,500 pay stipends to the county’s auditor and clerk. According to the Star Press, the mid-year stipends for those elected officials had been provided for in a state law that went into effect July 1.
At the council’s most recent meeting, the stipends — for Auditor Ed Carroll and Clerk Rick Spangler — were both voted down in 7-0 votes.
County Council Rejects Stipends For Auditor, Clerk
