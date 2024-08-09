A Muncie man faces charges after Delaware County sheriff’s deputies found the home he was living in with his juvenile son and more than two dozen cats, in deplorable condition. 45 year old Brian Keith Privett faces preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and cruelty to an animal. Authorities say the sights and smells inside the home in the 7900 block of North Royerton Park Drive were overbearing.
Charges Filed In Muncie Dirty Home Case
