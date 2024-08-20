Ball State Sports Starting Soon

Aerial view of the Ball State Campus. Photo by: BSU Photo Services

Some of the fall sports at Ball State….

  All football games Live on WMUN – BSU President Geoffrey Mearns, last week with our Bret Busby.

Some more sports at BSU ramping up….

Full disclosure:  I am a fan of all sports – especially when it’s Muncie’s Team – but when he was being interviewed President Mearns seems to say here that I have an affinity for one in particular….

  From last week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today.

It’ll be open by September 17th – the chunk of Tillotson in Muncie closed yesterday between University and Riverside, so AEP can get their work done safely.

A couple of years in the making, the Muncie Youth Alliance – with how it came together, here’s Judge Kimberly Dowling…

  Hear all about it on WMUNmuncie.com.

This is it:  countdown week for Friday night lights – high school football games on WMUN, Oldies 101, and Woof Boom Radio TV – check for schedules and times on various social media.

Daniel, from the Erskine Green Training Institute in downtown Muncie…

  I ran into him again recently at WMUN Radio was live on the Muncie on the Move Breakfast.

Indiana Fever will look to make it three wins in a row at Minnesota this coming Saturday night.

