Walmart is now accepting applications for its 11th annual Open Call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs across the U.S. to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves or on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com. MuncieJournal.com reports applications are open until July 15, 2024.
Your Chance To Get A Product On Store Shelves
