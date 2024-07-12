World Championships in Martial Arts Happening in Muncie Next Weekend

After we get past this weekend’s Ironman Muncie 70.3, there’s another group of visitors coming…

Mayor Ridenour on hos social media post this week…

White is the guest of Lathay Peguese Monday at 9 a.m. on WMUN’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show on WMUN Radio.

MAC Media Day is one week from today…

Mark Foerster shared that on WMUN’s Power Hour, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. daily. Ball State Football is on WMUN Radio.

SOMETHING YOU DIDN’T KNOW YESTERDAY:

The guy who started match.com made his girlfriend, family, and friends sign up to increase traffic to the site. His girlfriend later divorced him for someone she met on match.com.

A Community Festival is happening in Downtown Muncie this Saturday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Canan Commons, featuring free food and live music. Lunch is served from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Learn more about this community event as Organizer Pastor Theresa Malone talks with Linzi on Connected with Linzi Marie, this Saturday at 8:30 a.m., on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

Part of Ironman Muncie weekend – tonight…

6:00 p.m. start for that, according to Cheryl Crowder from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership. Then at 8:00 p.m., a free one hour long movie showing…

All at Canan Commons downtown.

More on former Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey, who was found not guilty this week, after his third jury trial related to allegations of police brutality and cover up. WRTV says he has one other court date on an unrelated charge for drunk driving in Howard County. That felony case is set for September 27th.

Cleared and reinstated – City of Muncie says the State Board of Accounts has confirmed that all money is accounted for, related to an April suspension. Communications Director Michelle Owen later clarified Dustin Clark was the one cleared.

Indiana Governor democrat candidate Jennifer McCormick was taken to the hospital this week after a traffic wreck. WTHI says her campaign manager said she felt woozy, and at the hospital was treated for dehydration. No info shared on the cause of the accident, no one was injured.

On Radio this weekend: Doug Boles from IMS about next weekend’s Brickyard 400, Mayor Ridenour, MCS’ Chuck Reynolds, and Isaiah 117 House – from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on This Week in Delaware County on WMUN News Radio.