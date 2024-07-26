Tools For School Event Happening In Muncie

Tomorrow is the annual Tools for School event at the Muncie Fairgrounds. 10:00 to 2:00 p.m., kids do need to be present – and no need to arrive any earlier than 10:00 a.m. – all will be served. Backpacks, school supplies, and even tennis shoes and jeans will be available.

Even more family help tomorrow – Crimestoppers Muncie and many more coming together for the Heroes and Helpers event – 8:00 a.m. Target. Organizer Bruce Qualls has many thanks for all public safety people helping kids and families shop for back to school – with their Christmas event later in the year.

We wanted to talk about that gun found several weeks ago in a bag carried by 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz…

it was at Dulles Airport when the unloaded gun was caught by TSA. On WMUN’s Delaware County Today yesterday morning, she added this…

Charges are pending and a court date has been set.

Be heard by a state representative today in Muncie, about the proposed changes to high school diplomas in Indiana…

Democrat State Representative Sue Errington is not in favor of the changes – for more background if you missed our WMUN interview this week, read all about it on MuncieJournal.com – there’s also a link there to comment to the Indiana Department of Education.

People are still talking about VP Harris’ choice Wednesday to stick with a speaking engagement in Indy, instead of presiding over a joint session of Congress with Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke – what do you think, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz…

From WMUN yesterday.

Jamil Smith was on WMUN Radio this week talking about another family helping event as school countdown is on…

one of the other big events is tomorrow’s Tools for School event at the Muncie Fairgrounds.