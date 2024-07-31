Schools Back in Session This Week Across East Central Indiana

Elwood and Liberty Christian start the school year tomorrow – Anderson wins “first in the area” award today. Have a great school year.

Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday near the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus. The shooting was reported just before 8:00 a.m., and police responded to Kettler Circle and East Campus Drive, near the campus entrance off Coliseum and North Anthony boulevards. It’s unclear if an officer was shot, but Captain Jeremy Webb from FWPD confirmed that a suspect was injured, though their condition is unknown.

Visitors to our Radio station last Friday…

They, along with State Rep Sue Errington were on a Day in the District…

We shared our capabilities in Radio news, MuncieJournal.com and the 765BusinessJournal.com, community service, as well as on air and digital advertising to help local business survive and thrive.

A newborn is safe after being surrendered at a Safe Haven box in Fishers. The baby was immediately recovered by first responders at Station 397 on East 136th Street. The baby being surrendered is legal under Indiana’s Safe Surrender Law — which allows infants under 30 days old to be surrendered anonymously without prosecution. The baby is now in the custody of Children and Family Services.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s 10th anniversary is coming up, and the nonprofit will host events to prepare for flight day. The organization emphasizes gratitude, respect, and love as over 90 veterans board the plane for a special trip to Washington, D.C. The journey includes a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where senior veterans will visit memorials honoring their service.

This, from Monday’s WMUN Delaware County Today, when Maj. Curtiss Hartley visited from the Salvation Army Muncie….

A former wrestling coach at Greenwood Middle School has been charged with allegedly sending nude photos to a 14-year-old on Snapchat. The coach, 22-year-old Elijah Ross, was arrested earlier this year at the school after Greenwood police were informed of the accusations. On Monday, he was officially charged in Johnson County Court with one count of disseminating harmful material to a minor, which is a level 6 felony.